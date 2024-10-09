In the media release, Bayleys Tauranga rural and lifestyle salespeople Phil and Robyn Mangos said Te Puna Point was a “prestigious trophy property” ready for a new family to make their home, or to capitalise on its potential as a B&B venture or event venue.

“A scenic boardwalk fringed with lush foliage leads to the grand, lodge-style home which incorporates natural materials such as Central Otago schist, cedar, and native timbers,” the media release said.

“Fossil-studded Jura stone and imported marble create a sense of romance and timeless luxury throughout the home.”

The home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office and library (both currently serving as extra bedrooms), and three spacious living areas, all connected to outdoor spaces. The upper level features a master suite with vaulted timber ceilings, an ensuite bathroom, and views of the harbour.

The kitchen flows into both formal indoor dining and alfresco relaxation outdoors.

A separate apartment suite in the home’s eastern pavilion has two additional bedrooms, each with private outdoor patios, and a spacious living area that opens to an alfresco space.

Further amenities include a heated swimming pool, a shed and a lean-to.

The property was originally established as an avocado orchard with a cottage and shed. The original two-bedroom cottage has been fully restored and could be used as an additional living space or as a bed-and-breakfast-style accommodation.

Phil Mangos said the property was attracting wide appeal and interest from both domestic and international buyers.

“Locals sometimes refer to this estate as ‘the Island Block’ due to its unique location out on the peninsula which provides the privacy and seclusion that a lot of people are after,” Phil Mangos said.

“Not far away is Tauranga which is an ideal destination for those who crave outdoor adventures, relaxation and everything in between.

“With water activities at your doorstep and world-class golf courses and golden beaches nearby, this property offers a lifestyle that many can only dream of.”

Te Puna Point is for sale by international tender, closing at 4pm on October 24.

A scenic boardwalk leads to the home.



