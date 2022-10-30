A visualisation of what the new cell tower could look like. Photo / Supplied

Spark has announced it will move forward with a cell tower investment in Tairua, to ensure it can continue to support mobile and broadband needs in the area and prevent the community from being disadvantaged by degraded services.

Tairua receives mobile coverage from two cell towers, one in Pauanui to the south and one just north of Pumpkin Hill; however, with the community's appetite for data growing by 35 per cent each year, they are increasingly struggling to support demand.

During the summer period, as holidaymakers pour into the town, mobile usage increases about 500 per cent, leading Spark to deploy a temporary solution to support the added demand and prevent extremely degraded mobile services for residents.

Spark technology lead Renee Mateparae says while temporary solutions are great for the short term, they provide significantly less capacity than permanent solutions, "The temporary solution we deploy each year is no longer meeting the needs of the community during these peak seasons, with reports of local customers being unable to make or receive calls.

"The reality is that without a new permanent cell tower, the community will begin to experience problems, not just during the summer, but throughout the year. This would likely start with the slowing of internet services and as congestion worsens, the inability to make and receive calls, and possibly even a loss of coverage in some areas as capacity on the existing towers is exhausted by those closest to them.

"As a result, we've made a very considered decision to go ahead with this investment, and while we know there will be some who do not welcome it, we want to help ensure this beautiful part of Aotearoa can remain competitive and prevent it from being left behind as businesses and everyday activities become increasingly digitised.

"Mobile services are no longer a luxury – whether they're used to make calls, for students to do their homework, or to connect a local business' eftpos machine, today they are considered an essential utility.

"So it's critical that we continue to invest in and build the infrastructure New Zealanders need to participate in an increasingly digital society."

Spark was permitted to build the 4G cell site behind the Gull service station in Main Rd in 2019 under the National Environmental Standards for Telecommunications Facilities, however, work was halted while it worked to alleviate the concerns of some residents who opposed the tower.

"We investigated nine alternative locations in an effort to find one that would improve capacity where it was needed, however, location options that meet coverage objectives are limited. We need to build where the majority of demand is, which is in the township, and short of building closer to other residential properties or in a location where it would be more visible in the community, there is no other suitable location."

Renee said Spark was investing in a discrete solution, with antennas encased in a slim cylinder sitting atop an 11m pole (15m in total), and this will be tucked behind the Gull service station, away from the road with its cabinets hidden behind the buildings.

"We know that back in 2019, there were some who were concerned that cell towers could be harmful to their health, however, all of Spark's cell towers comply with limits set by the NZ Government and in fact, exposure levels from our towers are generally about 1 per cent of what's allowed under these standards."

Spark has offered to arrange independent testing that would measure exposure levels to provide further reassurance to those who need it.

"We would like to thank those in the community who have expressed their support for increased connectivity in this area and for their patience while we have worked to get to this stage."

For anyone in the community interested in learning more about Spark's plans, a public information drop-in session will be held from 10am–1pm on Thursday, November 10, at the Tairua Community Hall Annex.