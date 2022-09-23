Voyager 2022 media awards
South African plumber waiting for 2.5 years to start Tauranga job will arrive next month

Carmen Hall
By
9 mins to read
Warren Blunden and his children Tyrell and Skyler are looking forward to coming to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

South African plumber Warren Blunden was on the cusp of starting a new life with his family in New Zealand - he was so close he could almost taste it.

Blunden flew to New Zealand

