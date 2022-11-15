Grant Haua is bringing his blues and folk sounds to Hauraki House Theatre. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga musician Grant Haua, who was one long-time half of blues-roots stompers Swamp Thing (with drummer Michael Barker), will present in concert his combination of deep-timbre, soulful blues vocals, acoustic guitars and foot percussion (cajon/snare). His performance relates heavily to his Māori culture, which is at the heart of these songs.

"A seasoned artist who touches all kinds of points in the blues and folk, from Taj Mahal and JJ Cale to dialled-down Stevie Ray, and even an adventurous touch of acoustic James Blood Ulmer. Seems like this is Grant Haua's time," said Graham Reid of Elsewhere magazine.

Grant wants the audience to feel like they're guests in his home - and like the songs, his home is pretty simple, but it's warm and friendly. So, welcome. This is his place.

Visit Grant's website at www.granthauamusic.com.

Awa Blues tour 2022:

When: Friday, November 25, 7.30 pm

Where: Hauraki House Theatre, Coromandel

Cost: $25 tickets available at Coromandel Town Information Centre. Ph: 07 866 8598.