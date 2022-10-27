Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: We don't want our children becoming rapists through ignorance

Bay of Plenty Times
Healthy sexual relationships - it's too important a life lesson to leave solely to our schools or - God forbid - the internet to teach, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Stock image

Healthy sexual relationships - it's too important a life lesson to leave solely to our schools or - God forbid - the internet to teach, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Stock image

OPINION

Warning - This column discusses rape and sexual assault

This writing schtick can be a bit of a millstone around my neck sometimes.

I'll be going about my business, scrolling aimlessly on my phone,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times