Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Mount Maunganui’s parking has never been what made it attractive

Bay of Plenty Times
Parking at Mount Maunganui's Main Beach may not be free for long. Photo / Alex Cairns

Parking at Mount Maunganui's Main Beach may not be free for long. Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

I used to think of Tauranga as a highly cosmopolitan city.

For someone who grew up in Whakatāne and spent their young adult years in Rotorua, Tauranga always seemed like the Big Smoke.

It

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times