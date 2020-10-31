Some Bay of Plenty language schools on brink but bounce back expected

The Bay could become a safe haven for international students. Photo / Getty Images

International language schools hardest hit by Covid say they could face closure but others believe the Bay could cash in as a student ''safe haven''.

Figures from the Ministry of Education also show language schools in Tauranga and Rotorua received more than $1 million from the International Student Transition Fund.

The news comes hard on the heels of the Government's decision to allow 250 international PhD and postgraduate students into the country.

Aspire2 Tauranga campus manager Poonam Khirsariya says it has lost 200 students. Photo / File

But Aspire2 Tauranga campus manager Poonam Khirsariya said it had lost 200 students, all of its sales revenue and they could face closure.

''We have no new sales income from offshore students so we are losing 100 per cent of our sales income. Without new students we will not recover.

''We need borders to open and students to come or funding to survive otherwise once our current students have completed their studies [gradually over the next 6-9 months] we face closure.''

Aspire2 staff have borne the brunt.

''Our staff have had to bear the biggest burden with hours and salaries cut and colleagues' roles disestablished. We're grateful to our landlord for the support we have had through this difficult time.''

The school had received the wage subsidy but was still waiting on an outcome for its Targeted Assistance Fund application.

Rotorua English Language Academy principal Chris Leckie said it had lost about 230 students so far this year and only 24 remained.

Rotorua English Language Academy principal Chris Leckie. Photo / File

The academy was not expecting a recovery until 2022 but was still fielding inquiries and had received funding from the Government.

''We do not expect a fast recovery in 2021. We believe it will be a long time before our students will be able to return.

''Even when the borders are open, we believe the flow of students will be slow, until there is confidence in flying.''

That may take several years.

''Some of our staff have gone on to other jobs. We are now a very small school.''

Tauranga Korean Times director Hyun Taek Yang said despite having 150 families with around 250 students living in Tauranga and Mt Maunganui its revenue had declined by $50,000 this year.

A further 15 families and 20 students were also planning to come to New Zealand for overseas study but couldn't enter the country due to flight and visa restrictions.

Yang estimated Tauranga schools would have lost about $300,000 in tuition fees as a result alongside $1m-$1.5m from the local economy.

But he remained hopeful for the future.

''New Zealand is a safe country from Covid-19. Tauranga will be the sought after destination for international families with primary and intermediate students because of the reputation of our agency, climate and safe environment.

''As soon as the border is open, we will make a fast recovery without too much problem.''

The Korean Times had received the wage subsidy but no other funding.

Mount Maunganui Language Centre director Geoff Butler. Photo / File

Mount Maunganui Language Centre director Geoff Butler said it has received some financial assistance and pre-Covid was shaping up to be the best year on record.

Meanwhile, bringing in students who pay for their own managed isolation was a step in the right direction and should be widened to include the English language sector.

Waikato University Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley said it had a budget deficit of $7.5m due to the lack of international students and projected that would plummet to $16m in 2021.

He said until the Government was comfortable allowing all international students back into New Zealand it ''will still face significant financial challenges in 2021 and beyond''.

The university has 2229 international students enrolled and 38 of those were enrolled in Tauranga papers.

''We do not anticipate bringing many international students into Tauranga next year but we are anticipating continued strong growth in our domestic enrolments.''

Toi Ohomai Head of International Peter Richardson said it had 1850 international students studying at its Tauranga and Rotorua campuses.

Toi Ohomai has lost some 2020 international student revenue due to mid-year border closures, however, most students were able to begin or continue their studies, he said.

Now Toi Ohomai was actively promoting to onshore, online offshore and offshore.

''Interest from applicants is greater than ever to study in New Zealand and in particular the Bay of Plenty given the growth, lifestyle, environmental and political conditions.''

Andy Jackson, Tumuaki Tuarua, Te Ara Kaimanawa said the Government has provided a range of support to the international education sector, including the long-term strategic recovery plan which was backed by a $51.6m investment from the Covid recovery and response fund.

Of the $20m International Student Transition Funding, Rotorua schools received $123,525 and Tauranga schools received $890,885.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / File

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said about 10,400 exceptions have been granted for people such as essential health workers, other critical workers and family of New Zealand citizens or permanent residents.

Hipkins said allowing 250 students to travel to New Zealand was a step in the right direction for the international education sector.

''The Government will review other possible border exceptions, as and when it is safe to do so.''

He acknowledged other international education providers, such as schools and Private Training Establishments would be disappointed that their students were not a part of this border exception group.