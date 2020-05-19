Advertisement
Covid-19 fallout: Bay could lose 14,550 jobs by 2021

Zoe Hunter
By
Multimedia journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
7 mins to read
A new report provides an overview of the anticipated economic impacts of Covid-19 on the Bay. Photo / File

A new report provides an overview of the anticipated economic impacts of Covid-19 on the Bay. Photo / File

The economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis could see the region lose $776 million in earnings and almost 15,000 jobs by March next year.

Those are the "stark" findings of an Infometrics report, commissioned by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, which aims to provide an overview of the anticipated

