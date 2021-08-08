Snow way! Snowfall warning for Desert Rd, Napier-Taupō Rd closed

There is a snowfall warning in place for Desert Rd. Photo / File

A rapidly deepening low could bring heavy snow and severe gales for parts of central and northern New Zealand.

MetService has a road snowfall warning in place for Desert Rd until 11pm today.

The road was closed at 1.30am this morning.

The forecast is for snow, with some heavy falls from Sunday night through to Monday evening.

Expect 20 to 30cm of snow to accumulate on the road.

Snow showers may continue through to Tuesday morning and the warning is likely to be extended, MetService says.

Meanwhile, State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō has been closed due to snowfall this morning.

A spokeswoman for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed at 7am because of the snowy conditions on the road.

There were "stuck vehicles" on the road and contractors were on their way to help them, she said.

Snow had earlier closed State Highway 1, the Desert Rd, about 1.30am.

A heavy snow warning is in place for Gisborne, with the warning officially being categorised as an "orange" alert by the local district council.

"Heavy snow may disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines," the Gisborne District Council said early this morning.

Snow is forecast to affect the road this morning down to 200m, with heavy snowfalls above 500m.

Expect 5 to 10cm of snow to accumulate near the summit of the road with lesser amounts down to 200m.

The forecast for Rotorua today is for the odd shower, clearing this morning and becoming fine with cold southwesterlies. The predicted high is 9C and the low 0C.

Tauranga residents can expect a few showers, clearing this morning and becoming fine. There are cold southwesterlies, becoming gusty in the afternoon. The high is 12C and the low 3C.