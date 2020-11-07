Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Small business boom: Why Tauranga locals are going out on their own

5 minutes to read

Marisha Wilson started offering online fitness classes after lockdown and has since grown her small business to include a fitness subscription box. Photo / George Novak

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop
By:

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop is the Rotorua Daily Post's News Director

Tauranga is in the grips of a small business boom as more locals are choosing to go out on their own post-Covid.

Driven by passion, necessity or both, new businesses are cropping up in a

New bar on the horizon