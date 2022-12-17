Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Slip blocks road north of Matatā

Motorists are asked to avoid State Highway 2 north of Matatā, due to a road blockage.

A tree has fallen over the road and will take some time to clear, police said in a statement this morning.

Please seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

