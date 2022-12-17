Slip blocks road north of Matatā

Generic police emergency photo. 30 November 2021 New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell. NAG 10May22 - The Government has announced the country's largest ever investment into law and order, committing $562 million as part of its 2022 Budget. INSET: Corrections Minister and MP for Te Taitokerau Kelvin Davis. Main photo / Dean Purcell NAG 10May22 - The Government has announced the country's largest ever investment into law and order, committing $562 million as part of its 2022 Budget. INSET: Corrections Minister and MP for Te Taitokerau Kelvin Davis. Main photo / Dean Purcell NAG 05Jul22 - One man died after the collision between a ute and a motorcycle in Matapouri. Photo / NZME

Generic police emergency photo. 30 November 2021 New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell. NAG 10May22 - The Government has announced the country's largest ever investment into law and order, committing $562 million as part of its 2022 Budget. INSET: Corrections Minister and MP for Te Taitokerau Kelvin Davis. Main photo / Dean Purcell NAG 10May22 - The Government has announced the country's largest ever investment into law and order, committing $562 million as part of its 2022 Budget. INSET: Corrections Minister and MP for Te Taitokerau Kelvin Davis. Main photo / Dean Purcell NAG 05Jul22 - One man died after the collision between a ute and a motorcycle in Matapouri. Photo / NZME

Motorists are asked to avoid State Highway 2 north of Matatā, due to a road blockage.

A tree has fallen over the road and will take some time to clear, police said in a statement this morning.

Please seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.