State Highway 2 is closed between Taneatua and Waimana, due to a slip and flooding at Nukuhou. Photo / Google

State Highway 2 is closed between Taneatua and Waimana, due to a slip and flooding at Nukuhou.

A statement from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Southbound traffic should continue detouring via Taneatua Rd, Valley Rd, Gorge Rd, Ohope Rd, Pohutakawa Ave and Wainui Rd - the reverse for northbound traffic.

This detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Allow extra time for your journey and plan ahead.