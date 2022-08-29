The call for help came as the vessel started to sink near Matapaua Bay. Photo / NZME

A man has been rescued after the boat he was skippering sunk off the Coromandel Peninsula.

The man was rescued by the crew of a commercial boat after the 40-foot vessel struck trouble when travelling from Whitianga to Great Mercury Island on Monday afternoon, Waikato Regional Council reported.

The call for help came as the vessel started to sink, with six tonnes of bagged ready mix concrete on board, at Devils Point near Matapaua Bay.

The stricken vessel has since started to break up on nearby rocks.

The council's maritime officers attended the scene on Monday but rough sea conditions prevented salvage from the remote outcrop.

There was a small amount of marine diesel onboard the vessel at the time, which has been dispersed by the rough seas and is unlikely to have a significant impact on the marine environment, the council said.

The Coastguard's Graham Caddy told Coromandel CFM the boat was lying in 30m of water and any boats should stay clear of the Devils Point area.