A sinkhole opened up on Golden Snads Drive in Papamoa. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

A deep sinkhole has opened up in Golden Sands, Papamoa.

The hole, estimated to be about 5m deep and 3m wide, opened next to a public footpath on Golden Sands Drive, opposite Golden Sands School, this morning.

A resident told the Bay of Plenty Times he had “never seen so much hi-vis”.

“I wouldn’t have expected that to happen around here,” he said.

Fulton Hogan workers were erecting fencing around the hole.