Police were called just before 7am. Photo / File

Police were called just before 7am. Photo / File

The road has been cleared after a single-car crash on Tauranga-Direct Rd in Hamurana.

Police were called to the scene just before 7am.

A police spokeswoman said one person was believed to be injured but she did not know to what extent.

About half the road was partially blocked, about 1km from Roy Rd.

The road was cleared within 20 minutes.

More to come.