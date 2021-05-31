'Significant change': Heavy vehicles banned from urban Mount Maunganui streets

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the ban came after calls from the community to make parts of the Mount safer. Photo / NZME

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the ban came after calls from the community to make parts of the Mount safer. Photo / NZME

Heavy vehicles have been banned from using residential Mount Maunganui roads - despite concerns the move would not be in the community's best interests.

Tauranga City Council commissioners voted today to prohibit heavy vehicles from deviating from State Highway 2 after residents pleaded for action to make their streets safer.

The amendment to the Traffic and Parking Bylaw 2012 affects the area between Golf and Girven Rds and is expected to take effect once signage has been installed.

The ban excludes buses and emergency services. Exceptions also apply if a street is the only access point for picking up or delivering goods to an address on those roads when alternative access was not available.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the decision came in response to Links Ave and Farm St residents who raised concerns for the safety of schoolchildren in the area. This prompted the commissioners to visit and see the situation for themselves.

Heavy vehicles, excluding buses, will now be banned from using Mount Maunganui's urban streets such as Links Ave. Photo / George Novak

"Perhaps as a consequence of B2B's [BayLink Project] lengthy completion time and disruption, various people are using different routes to avoid congestion as a result of this traffic... we are forgetting the fact this was an area where people live, where their home is. It's an urban area."

Tolley said the decision translated to a "significant change" to the area.

"The outcome from this could well be more trucks on the state highway which is the issue that we have to deal with Waka Kotahi [NZ Transport Agency] on.

"The fact this city and the port is generating far greater traffic than they are actually providing for in the way of heavy vehicles. We are going to them ... in order to protect the quality of life for residents. That brings to the forefront the discussion we need to have with Waka Kotahi."

General manager of infrastructure Nic Johansson said the intention of the ban was to prevent "rat runners" in heavy vehicles from congesting the network by keeping them on the roads they were meant to use.

In his submission to the council on the subject, Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said the advocacy group was concerned about the council's approach "and we strongly oppose a prohibition of heavy vehicles as it would not be in the best interests of the community".

Leggett also said there were concerns the council was reactively responding to the impact of "entirely predictable" roadworks in the area.

"A typical average value assigned to heavy vehicle transport is $120 per hour and we request that TCC consider the economic impact of its proposal compared to the impact of imposing restrictions on light vehicle traffic instead of heavy vehicles.

"We reiterate we strongly oppose what is essentially blanket prohibition of heavy vehicles from general access routes."

Frustrated parent Michael Dance submitted a petition earlier this year stating Link Ave is too dangerous for children. Photo / NZME

After the meeting, Links Ave resident Michael Dance said the move was progress but it still did not address the main concern of many parents in the area.

Dance has previously called for the council to make the Links Ave road layout safer for schoolchildren.

"Ultimately it's a step forward but not the solution that we are looking for," he said.

"You could have one car or 1000 cars, it doesn't matter. It's the design of the road. Cars are travelling way too close to the footpath."

In a report presented to the meeting, it was noted the ban was supported by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and AMP Capital, which owns Bayfair Shopping Mall. There were also no objections from local schools in the area.