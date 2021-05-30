Mount Maunganui Lotto player wins $1M

A Mount Maunganui Lotto player won $1 million in Saturday night's draw. Photo / File

There's a new millionaire in the Bay of Plenty this weekend.

A lucky Lotto player from Mount Maunganui will be feeling on top of the world after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland who took home $400,000.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Sunnybrae Superette in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from one of these stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.