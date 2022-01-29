Voyager 2021 media awards
Shellfish preparation and cooking: Warning to 'thoroughly cook mussels' after spike in illnesses

4 minutes to read
The Ministry for Primary Industries is warning people to thoroughly cook mussels after a spike in Vibrio parahaemolyticus cases. Photo / NZME

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

One person has been hospitalised and four others have fallen sick from an illness caused by incorrectly preparing and cooking shellfish in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region this summer.

