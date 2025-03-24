SH5 crash: Driver appears in Tauranga court facing 11 charges

Scott told the court the defendant was expected to be fully legally represented at her next court appearance.

She said there would be further discussions with the police about the charges.

Police prosecutor Stephanie Tattersall did not oppose the name suppression application.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash on SH5 in Rangitāiki during the weekend.

Community Magistrate Cole remanded the defendant on bail subject to a bail condition sought by the police. She will reappear in court on Thursday.

The careless driving charge carries a maximum penalty of a $3000 fine, while the injury charges can result in up to three months in prison and/or a fine of $4500, and a compulsory disqualification of at least six months.

In a Monday afternoon statement, police said 11 people had been taken to hospital from the crash but none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

They encouraged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash or events leading up to it to come forward.

Police said previously the crash was reported near Rangitāiki School, at the Taupō end of State Highway 5, at about 10.30am on Sunday.

The highway was closed and fully reopened at 1.20pm.

A spokesperson from Hawke’s Bay Hockey told NZME on Monday the group enjoyed hosting the team on Friday and Saturday.

“We heard they were involved in the accident, which we were really sad to hear, and our thoughts are with them all.”

The teams were travelling to Tauranga for additional games.

State Highway 5, near Rangitaiki School Road, Taupō district. Image/Google Streetview

Tauranga Hockey Association general manager Megan Cleverley said the teams were on their way to play games against Mount Maunganui and Ōtūmoetai College teams.

“We’ve now cancelled [the games] obviously,” Cleverley said.

“They’re still in a bit of a state of shock, and certainly our thoughts are with them, it’s terrible.”

She said the association was aware that a few girls were still in hospital overnight, but did not know the extent of their injuries.

“We wish them all the best because they’re supposed to be heading to Harbour [Auckland] after us.”