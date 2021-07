One person is critically injured after two cars collided on SH28 near Smith Road. Photo / File

One person is reportedly in critical condition after two cars crashed on State Highway 28 near the Smith Rd intersection in Te Poi.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at about 4.30pm.

Police are at the scene and cordons are in place.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency issued an alert via social media advising motorists to follow the directions of emergency services on-site and to expect delays.