Traffic can be seen backed up beyond Wairoa Bridge after a crash on today. Photo / Supplied

A two-car crash on State Highway 2 on the outskirts of Tauranga is expected to create significant delays for motorists travelling north.

It is understood four people were involved in the crash and there have been injuries but it was not clear how serious the injuries were.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Wairoa Bridge. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the crash about 3pm.

The crash had partially blocked the west-bound lane for traffic travelling north, she said.

More soon.