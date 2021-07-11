SH2 closed through the Karangahake Gorge due to crash

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible as delays are expected.

A serious crash between a car and a pedestrian has forced State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge to close.

Police said one person was reported to be seriously injured.

Police were notified of the vehicle collision at 12.28pm.

The Karangahake Gorge, between Paeroa and Waihi, is closed.

Detours for this route were significant and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency encouraged people to delay their travel where possible, Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said.

"The southbound detour takes motorists south on State Highway 2 from Waihi to Tauranga, then on to State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range, State Highway 24 to Matamata, State Highway 27 to Tatuanui and State Highway 26 to Paeroa. Motorists travelling from Paeroa take the same route, in the opposite direction.

"Northbound, motorists travelling from Waihi should take State Highway 25, turning onto State Highway 25A (Kopu-Hikuai Road) and then State Highway 26 between Kopu and Paeroa, with motorists travelling from Paeroa taking the same route, in reverse."