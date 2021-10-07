Serious injuries, SH30 closed as milk tanker and cars crash Lake Rotoma

Police attending crash involving a milktanker and two cars in Lake Rotoma. Photo / NZME

Police attending crash involving a milktanker and two cars in Lake Rotoma. Photo / NZME

Emergencies services are responding to a serious crash involving a milk tanker and two cars in Lake Rotoma in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the crash on State Highway 30 between Oxford and Matahi roads at about 5.10pm,

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries. The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said a fire crew from Rotoma station

had responded to the crash but no other details were available yet.

More information to come.