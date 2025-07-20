Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Serious injuries in Thornton Beach Rd crash, traffic delays expected

SunLive
Quick Read

Emergency services were called to the crash earlier this morning. Photo / SunLive, file

Emergency services were called to the crash earlier this morning. Photo / SunLive, file

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Thornton Beach Rd and West Bank Rd about 10.20am.

“It appears the road is slightly blocked, and traffic management is in place,” a police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save