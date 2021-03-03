Serious injuries in crash on State Highway 30 Whakatāne

FILE

Two people are seriously injured after a crash near Whakatāne.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-car crash on State Highway 30 near Thornton and Paroa Rds around 11.50am

12:15PM - Reports of a serious crash on #SH30 just west of Whakatane, near Thornton Rd (Pacific Coast Hwy). Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. Road closure is possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/KKwaQsccv3 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 3, 2021

Fire and ambulance services are also at the scene.

While traffic management was used to keep the area clear while emergency services attended, the road has been open since 1pm, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two people with serious injuries were taken by ambulance to Whakatane Hospital.

One other person received moderate injuries.

Lachlan Brooking from Thornton Bar & Eatery near the crash scene said traffic was building up and he understood detours were being put in place.

More to come.