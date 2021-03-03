Serious injuries in crash on State Highway 30 Whakatāne

Two people are seriously injured after a crash near Whakatāne.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-car crash on State Highway 30 near Thornton and Paroa Rds around 11.50am
Fire and ambulance services are also at the scene.
While traffic management was used to keep the area clear while emergency services attended, the road has been open since 1pm, she said.
A St John spokeswoman said two people with serious injuries were taken by ambulance to Whakatane Hospital.
One other person received moderate injuries.
Lachlan Brooking from Thornton Bar & Eatery near the crash scene said traffic was building up and he understood detours were being put in place.
