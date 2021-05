FILE

A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car near Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, between Rangiuru and Kenana Rds, was reported about 8.15pm yesterday.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance was sent to the scene.

One person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries, she said.

Police inquiries into the cause of the incident were continuing.