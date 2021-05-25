Police dog 'Duke' hangs up his harness for retirement

Sergeant Scott Robinson and Duke the police dog. Photo / NZ Police

He's helped catch hundreds of offenders and been credited with saving his handler's life.

But Duke the police dog's police career almost got scuttled before it began after a run-in with the family cat.

The puppy almost lost his sight after a claw to the eye but has since proved his worth as a successful patrol and Armed Offenders Squad dog.

Now after eight years on the streets, 9-1/2--year-old Duke is hanging up his harness in favour of a life of retirement as a family pet.

For handler Sergeant Scott Robinson, who heads up the Bay of Plenty Coastal Police Dog Section, there was no way Duke would be spending retirement anywhere else.

"Over the past eight years, I've absolutely known he's had my back when we've been out working. He's saved my bacon before."

In 2018, Robinson was on a night shift speaking to an alleged burglar when he was king hit while reaching for his notebook. The punch split the side of his face.

Somehow, Robinson managed to unlatch the cage from the back of the dog van where the accident happened and let Duke free.

"He jumped straight out and went straight into protecting me from any further attack."

Robinson was left with stitches to his mouth and said without Duke it could have been a far worse scenario.

"The next day I came out to my van and it was covered in blood."

Last year, Duke helped track down a man who allegedly shot at police in Kawerau from a dumped car to an address where AOS found the man inside.

Duke with handler Scott Robinson at his graduation in 2013. Photo / NZ Police

And in 2017, Duke helped track down a person allegedly involved in shooting at three police officers with a semi-automatic rifle.

Robinson says it's Duke's incredible temperament and work ethic that's seen him have such a successful career.

Duke first came to Robinson as an 8-week-old puppy and aside from an 18-month stint with another handler, has been with him ever since.

"He qualified at 14 months, which is quite young. He's full of energy – his leg could fall off and he'd still want to go to work."

At home, however, he's completely chilled with Robinson's children and can switch between work and home mode.

And while Duke is still getting used to seeing the patrol van head off to work without him, Robinson is confident he'll settle into a more leisurely pace of life.