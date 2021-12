Photo / NZME

Four people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a car and a van on State Highway 29.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

FINAL UPDATE 1:20PM

This crash is now full clear and #SH29 is open again. Thank you for your patience. ^LB https://t.co/6Vtp64aBxy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 22, 2021

A St John spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries, and two with minor injuries have been taken to Tauranga Hospital.

The crash happened near Belk Rd.