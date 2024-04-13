The crash between the vehicle and the pedestrian took place on Main Street, SH2, Katikati.

A crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Highway 2 at Katikati resulted in a person suffering serious injuries.

The crash happened near Beach Rd on the Western Bay of Plenty’s main street about 6.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a person was transported to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

The highway was closed as the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and motorists were asked to take alternate routes.



