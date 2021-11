Police were called to Main St about 6.30pm. Photo / NZME

Police were called to Main St about 6.30pm. Photo / NZME

A person has been seriously injured after an alleged assault in Katikati.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Main St after reports of an assault about 6.35pm Tuesday.



A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one manager went to the scene.

"St John treated one patient in a serious condition and transported them to Tauranga Hospital," she said.