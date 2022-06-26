Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 29A in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 29A in Mount Maunganui.

Emergency services were alerted to the multi-vehicle crash near the Maungatapu on-ramp and Truman Lane about 3pm.

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

A police spokesperson said the road is closed and there are significant traffic delays.

"Motorists travelling from Mount Manganui are being diverted.

"We advise motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect significant delays."