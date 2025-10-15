Winners were from Coopers Beach, Rodney, Takanini, Taupō, New Plymouth, Christchurch, Timaru, Wanaka and Southland.
On Saturday, tickets bought from Levin Mall Lotto and on MyLotto by someone from Auckland won two Strike Four players $750,000 each in the draw.
Four players also shared first division’s $1m prize, each winning $250,000 with tickets bought from New World Centre City in Dunedin, and on MyLotto by people from Auckland and Christchurch.
To win the Powerball jackpot, all six winning numbers and the Powerball number have to be correct.
How to claim your prize
MyLotto prizes over $1000 can be claimed after filling out an online prize form, while anything under $1000 will be automatically deposited.
Physical ticket holders need to visit their local Lotto retailer to claim their prize.
2025 Powerball wins
January 8: $7m, MyLotto, Wellington
January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto, Taranaki
February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto and Post, Hamilton
February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī and Toyworld, Waihī
March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch
March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin
March 22: $5.3m, Windsor on the Spot Express, Port Chalmers
April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland
May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua
June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill
June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington
July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch
August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch
August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki
September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin