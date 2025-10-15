A $20 million Powerball jackpot is available tonight after it went unstruck on Saturday. Photo / Lotto

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A $20 million Powerball jackpot is available tonight after it went unstruck on Saturday. Photo / Lotto

A Papamoa Lotto player is $200,000 richer after winning Strike Four in last night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Papamoa Super Seven.

The $20 million Powerball jackpot prize was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night. The jackpot will be $23 million.

Last night’s winning numbers were 17, 40, 14, 38, 15 and 12. The bonus ball was 19 and the Powerball 5.

Ten players each won $32,045 with Lotto second division.