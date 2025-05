New Pope announced and India and Pakistan tensions escalate.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious four-vehicle crash on State Highway 29.

The road was closed, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said, with the only detours being via Rotorua or Waihī.

Police were called to the crash, near the Kaimai summit, at 6.40am.

“The road is blocked and traffic management is in place.