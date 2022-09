Broadlands Rd near Taupō has been closed after a serious crash. Photo / NZME

A person has died after a serious crash near Taupō this afternoon.

Police said in a statement the two-vehicle crash happened on Broadlands Rd at Tauhara Forest about 4.20pm.

The road was closed and is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the area.

Diversions remain in place but motorists are being advised to stay away from the area, if possible.