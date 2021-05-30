Section of Tauranga road closed as armed police execute search warrant

Armed police on Cambridge Rd this morning. Photo / George Novak

Armed police are at an address on Cambridge Rd in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said they were helping police execute a search warrant and were there as a precaution.

No arrests have been made at this stage, she said.

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said a section of Cambridge Rd was closed between the Waihi Rd roundabout and the Cambridge Rd interchange.

Armed police in Judea. Photo / George Novak

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Bay of Plenty Times earlier that traffic was backed down to the lights by the kindergarten on Otumoetai Rd.

They said they had seen armed police at the Waihi Rd roundabout.

More to come.