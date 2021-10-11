Search is on for Te Puke's citizen of the year

Jenny Utting received the Lorna Treloar Memorial Te Puke Citizen of the Year award for 2020.

The quest is on to find Te Puke's citizen of 2021.

The annual Lorna Treloar memorial award will be made for the 11th time later in the year - and those behind the award are keen to hear the community's views on who might be 2021's deserving recipient.

Initiated by Creative Te Puke Forum in 2010, the award recognises people who have made outstanding contributions to the Te Puke community.

Creative Te Puke Forum's Kassie Ellis says she would particularly like to hear about those who work under the radar to make the area a better place.

''I'm particularly keen to hear about those unsung heroes whose efforts might go unnoticed by most people, but without whom Te Puke wouldn't be the place it is,'' she says.

"This award is for someone who constantly gives back to our community in the most selfless way and expects nothing in return, they're just kind hearted."

In the past the award has gone to individuals and, on two occasions, couples.

Last year's recipient was Jenny Utting. Others to have received the award include Veena Halliwell, Alan Cotter, Shirley McGregor, Syd Honeyfield, Margaret Rex-Benner, Harold Cameron, Gael and Cedric Blaymires, Audrey Baldwin, Christine Clement and Edgar and Dorothy Pollard.

The award honours the memory of the late Lorna Treloar who devoted many years to community service in the Te Puke district. A founding member of the Creative Te Puke Forum and a long-serving chairwoman, she was a driving force behind many community beautification projects in Te Puke.

Her public service included 15 years as an elected representative on the Te Puke Community Board. She was chairwoman for two terms, and her final three-year stint was as a Western Bay of Plenty District councillor.

She stood down in 2007 at the age of 74 after serving as a tireless advocate for the interests of Te Puke, and died the next year.

Nominations must be made by November 11. To receive a nomination form send an email to either ellis.kassie@gmail.com or stowells@xtra.co.nz.