Search for Easter Bunny at Te Puke's Easter Trail

From left, Lexi Fallow, Andrea Gannaway and Juno Fallow at the Easter Trail two years ago.

Te Puke will become a lolly shop on March 31 with the popular Easter Trail set to (fingers crossed) take place.

Last year's trail fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic, but organiser Rebecca Larsen, EPIC Te Puke's marketing manager, says providing the area is in alert level 1, the trail will go ahead.

''It's a chance to dress up, find chocolate and win prizes,'' she says.

The trail will start at Te Puke Library.

''It goes around the town and past the participating businesses that are part of the trail,'' says Rebecca. ''The premise is the Easter Bunny has lost eggs in the town and the kids will be counting them in the windows and the trail will lead them to the Easter Bunny.''

From the library the trail will go across Jellicoe St and around the town in an anticlockwise direction before going through the Heritage Walkway to Jubilee Park.

''There will be entry boxes around town so they will be answering the questions on boxes, leaving their names and contacts and each business that participates will have a prize - so there's going to be lots of prizes.''

The prizes will be drawn randomly at the end of the event and winners notified. There won't be dress-up prizes, but everyone is encouraged to adopt an Easter theme just for fun.

In Jubilee Park there will be pony and donkey rides, Te Puke Gymsport will set up some apparatus to try and the bunnies from Bunnyton will also be there.

Rebecca says she is still keen for more businesses to take part in the trail and for clubs or groups to be involved in the park activities.

''It would be good to see some more clubs because it would be good for clubs to demonstrate or provide an activity, especially if they are a club trying to attract kids or a school holiday programme or something like that. It might also be good for anyone trying to fundraise. They could set up a stall with an Easter theme.''

Rebecca is also looking for helpers to guide those taking part in the trail, which starts at 3pm.

She can be contacted via email at admin@epictepuke.co.nz.

Rebecca is also planning this year's October Treat Trail, which will have a ''gaming'' theme, and the Te Puke Christmas Float Parade early in December. For the parade she is keen to hear from people who might like to help attract more unusual or eye-catching vehicles to take part in the parade.

''If a group of enthusiastic people who want to show off cars came forward to help that would be amazing,'' she says.