Seal spotted near Fraser St in Tauranga

The seal near Fraser St this morning. Photo / Taneisha Miny

The seal near Fraser St this morning. Photo / Taneisha Miny

A seal has caused a stir in Tauranga this morning after being spotted on Fraser St.

Taneisha Miny was heading to get breakfast with her mum when she spotted the animal near Fraser Cove.

"I saw him beside a car sleeping, thought he was pretty cute and was just minding his own wondering what all the fuss was about," she said.

"I took the photo outside Waipuna Hospice second-hand shop. He was directly across from the estuary."

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Fraser St about 7.10am.

They described the seal as "adult and of large size" and it was on the road and footpath.

Department of Conservation has been notified, she said.

In 2018 numerous seals showed up in many different areas around Tauranga, including industrial areas and popular walking spots.

According to the Department of Conservation website people should take a "hands off" approach to seals.

"They are capable and resilient and given time and space, they usually find their way home.

"Don't feed seals as they can become reliant on humans for food."