Two crews and a water tanker were called to the scene. Photo / File

A fire on a bank on Te Puke Highway has been put out by firefighters, now working to dampen hotspots.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the 20m sq scrub fire about 1.09pm.

Two crew, one from Mount Maunganui and one from Te Puke, as well as a water tanker from Te Puke were at the scene.

He said no homes were currently at risk and it was unclear how long they would need to stay onsite to completely dampen the fire.