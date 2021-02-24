School enrolment zone shuffle-up set for Pāpāmoa to Mount Maunganui next year

School enrolment zones are set for a shuffle-up along the Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

School enrolment zones are set for a shuffle-up along the Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui strip due to population growth in the area.

The Ministry of Education will engage with the community to determine how school enrolment zones will look in the near future.

An enrolment zone will be implemented for Mount Maunganui College from next year, a document sent to the Bay of Plenty Times by the ministry said.

The zone will affect the enrolment scheme boundaries of surrounding schools.

Mount Maunganui College principal Alastair Sinton said the school needed some more insight from the ministry before he could comment.

Pāpāmoa Primary School principal Lisa Morresey said consultations will be held with schools, boards, community members, and the public.

"Many of our schools are overcrowded," she said. "It's about adjusting the network so that the schools reduce overcrowding in a better way.

An enrolment zone will be implemented for Mount Maunganui College in 2022. Photo / John Borren

"With a consultation, there is always a long timeline. Any changes to zones will come in effect, probably February or March 2022."

The opening of primary school Te Manawa o Pāpāmoa next year will also require amendments to enrolment zones of other primary schools in the area.

The ministry said Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty region are the fasted growing areas in all of New Zealand and student numbers will skyrocket.

They said growth will impact Mount Maunganui Intermediate, Mount Maunganui College, Pāpāmoa College, and primary schools directly.

The ministry is gathering feedback on two things in the process:

• The proposed enrolment zones for Te Manawa o Pāpāmoa School and Mount Maunganui College, as well as amendments to other zones in the area;

• Potential future options for Mount Maunganui Intermediate, Mount Maunganui College and Pāpāmoa College to accommodate the projected increase in intermediate and secondary aged students.

The ministry will also host public meetings to gather feedback from the community.

The first of three public meetings will be held on Monday, March 15 between 7-8pm at Mount Maunganui College.

Pāpāmoa College will host the second meeting on March 16th, and Trustpower Baypark Stadium the third on March 17th, both will take place between 7-8pm.

The document will be distributed this afternoon, a spokeswoman for the ministry said.