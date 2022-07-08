Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Scammers steal $100k in total from bank accounts of three Western Bay residents in a week

9 minutes to read
Cold call banking and financial scams are on the rise. Photo / Getty Images

Sandra Conchie
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Three Western Bay people have been fleeced of more than $100,000 by scammers in a week, sparking concerns of a rise in sophisticated frauds targeting seniors.

A businessman who lost more than $30,000 has been

