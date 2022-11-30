Saint Nick checks out the Lions Christmas Parade route before Christmas parade this weekend.

Santa was seen strolling the Middlebrook Rd-Moore Park area last week.

It’s been a long trip from the North Pole but Father Christmas has happily confirmed he will be attending the much-loved Lion’s Christmas Parade on the weekend.

Katikati Advertiser caught up with the big man in red last week and snapped a photo while he was checking out the new(ish) parade route. It’s a busy time of year for the toymaker but he will be the finale festive float at the annual parade, which starts from Katikati College, travels Middlebrook Rd and on to Moore Park for Christmas in the Park.

After the photo shoot, the toymaker dashed off to make sure the reindeers are primed for the parade and the sleigh/float is in good nick for the job ahead. Then he went back to work as a teacher at Katikati College.

The parade has returned after a Covid-19-related hiatus. Lions president Cherie Pickin says they have a great parade ready to go with about 20 floats and some on foot (including an interesting bird) taking part.

There are lots of good vantage spots to enjoy the parade, she says. She reminds people to come early and park around the Moore Park area and walk down to the parade.

Main floats and entries will assemble on Saturday by 2pm between St Peter’s Church and the school. There will be first ($500), second ($250) and third-place ($125) prizes for float/walking entries and a $100 lucky draw.

Young people can bring their decorated trikes, bikes, scooters, skateboards, trolleys, wheelbarrows, or anything with wheels for the Pimp My Wheels Competition. They will assemble at the college’s front field.

Judging will take place at 2.15pm.

Prizes will be awarded for first ($40), second ($30) and third ($20) placings in two categories; 0-7 years old, and 8-11 years old. Children can then take part in the float parade, riding either the whole way, or joining the parade at Moore Park with supervision.

Santa, his reindeers and elves will be the finale float.





The Details

■ Lions Christmas Parade: The parade starts at Katikati College on to Beach Rd, Carisbrooke Rd, Middlebrook Rd and on to Moore Park, before Christmas in the Park. December 3 at 3pm.

■ Katikati’s Christmas in the Park: After the Lions Christmas Parade, the Christmas in the Park celebration runs from 3.30pm-6pm at Moore Park. Includes live music, food and craft stalls.



