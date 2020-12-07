Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Samantha Motion: When roads become bitumen battlegrounds

3 minutes to read

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

OPINION
'Defensive driving' has always seemed like a terrible name for a course you take to become a safer driver.

It is probably technically a correct term but it also supports the defensive/offensive attitude a lot

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.