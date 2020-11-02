Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Samantha Motion: There's no shame in talking about prostate cancer

3 minutes to read

Treating prostate cancer as a taboo topic is hurting men, not helping them. Photo / Getty Images

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

OPINION

About one in 13 men in New Zealand will develop prostate cancer before the age of 75.

That was the statistic that most shocked me when I started reading up on this alarmingly common

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.