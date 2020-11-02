Samantha Motion: There's no shame in talking about prostate cancer

Treating prostate cancer as a taboo topic is hurting men, not helping them. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

About one in 13 men in New Zealand will develop prostate cancer before the age of 75.

That was the statistic that most shocked me when I started reading up on this alarmingly common cancer, after learning of Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell's diagnosis.

As a woman, prostate cancer wasn't something I've spared much thought for.

But when I start counting up the men in my life - family, friends, colleagues - I can get to 13 a few times over, and suddenly prostate cancer starts to feel like a more personal issue.

Powell should be commended for speaking openly about his diagnosis and medical leave.

As a public figure, a months-long absence obviously would have needed some sort of explanation, but he chose to speak candidly about a very personal health matter and his recovery plan, topics he had no obligation to share.

It was a positive response, especially from the perspective of helping to break the taboo of talking about prostates.

I understand why some see it as an uncomfortable subject, but we all need to get over that because getting comfortable talking about it can save a lot of people a lot of pain.

As Powell says: "Early detection is the lifesaver."

Tenby Powell should be commended for speaking up about his diagnosis. Photo / File

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.



In the Bay of Plenty alone, nearly 500 men were diagnosed in the 18 months to June.

But testing and diagnosis rates dropped dramatically in March and April, during the Covid-19 lockdown, which is a real worry.

It can be totally symptomless, and the most common symptoms - peeing more often, poor urine flow or trouble stopping and starting - can be easily brushed away or attributed to other causes, which means regular testing is really the only way to stay ahead of it.

We're all familiar with the digital examination option thanks to cheap sitcom gags invariably featuring a doctor loudly snapping on a glove, but there is also a blood test.

In my experience of men - from the young "bulletproof" ones to the old stubborn ones - many don't need much of an excuse to skip the doctor for an actual pain-causing ailment, never mind a regular check-up.

Some need a bit of a nudge, and this is where breaking the taboo and talking about prostate cancer comes into it.

Mates, partners, siblings, parents - there's no harm in checking in with the blokes in your life about their prostate health, especially when they hit their 50s and the risk starts to creep up.

The discomfort of an awkward conversation, or risk of being accused of nagging, is fleeting and irrelevant when your goal is to save his life.

Treating prostate cancer as a taboo topic is hurting men, not helping them.