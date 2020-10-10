Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Samantha Motion: Once upon a time in politics

5 minutes to read

George Vesey Stewart, candidate for Tauranga's first MP and a former mayor. Photo / File

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

COMMENT

"The contest, so far as we know, has been fought fairly, and honestly, and if all parties look back, it will be hard for them to place their figures on a sore spot.

"Each

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.