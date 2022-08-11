National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell fronting the media at Parliament, Wellington this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Embattled Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell has been labelled an "embarrassment" by some local Māori who have called for his resignation.

But another iwi representative has stood up for the newly-minted MP, saying Uffindell was being treated unfairly and deserved a second chance.

Just two months after Uffindell won a byelection for the Tauranga seat, he was sent home from Parliament on Wednesday after a former flatmate accused him of bullying and intimidatory behaviour during their Otago University years.

She alleged to RNZ that Uffindell engaged in a pattern of bullying during their second year at university, describing him as "verbally aggressive".

Uffindell would trash the house after "excessive" use of alcohol and drugs, she claimed.

She alleged: "This was intimidation. This was bullying. I didn't feel safe."

In a statement and while not addressing the specific allegations, Uffindell said he enjoyed a "student lifestyle" while at university, including drinking and smoking marijuana.

"While in second year a number of flatmates fell out - and two of the flatmates left midway through the year.

"I reject any accusation that I engaged in behaviour that was intimidatory or bullying. This simply did not happen.

"While there is an investigation into these accusations I will not make further comment."

The allegations will be investigated by Maria Dew QC. This was expected to take two to three weeks.

This followed revelations he was involved in a violent incident as a 16-year-old at King's College, against a 13-year-old student. He apologised to the victim last year.

Ngai Tamarawaho representative Buddy Mikaere says MP Sam Uffindell needs to try to redeem himself. Photo / Andrew Warner

Matakana Island and Rangiwaea Island kaumātua Bob Rolleston said he believed Uffindell was an "embarrassment" to Tauranga Moana.

In his opinion: "He has brought the [Tauranga] Moana and its iwi into total disrepute and as such [should] resign forthwith," Rolleston said.

Ngāi Tamarawaho representative Buddy Mikaere shared Rolleston's sentiment but was wary of having another costly byelection inflicted on the city, prompted by a potential resignation.

The byelection Uffindell won earlier this year cost $1.2 million.

"There's a lot of good that could be done for that money," Mikaere said.

"If he can't find it within himself to resign, then... there are huge opportunities in this city to do good work. He needs to get on with it and show us that he can do some good."

Mikaere said he believed that if Uffindell was Māori, "he would have been hung, drawn, and halved" - figuratively.

In Mikaere's view: "There's a difference in the way he's being treated but I think if you go into politics, you need to have integrity. The fact he failed to mention the [alleged] latter bullying of university flatmates is a reflection of the guy."

Referring to the King's College apology, he said: "How can he, as a future leader, take 22 years to get to the point of apology?"

Mikaere believed the apology was driven by "political expediency".

But Ngāi te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley felt sorry for Uffindell, who he believed was essentially being "sentenced by allegations".

Ngai Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley believes Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell is being treated unfairly. Photo / Mead Norton

Stanley said he felt some people were getting carried away with something that happened over 20 years ago.

"[I believe] there's no offence committed under the Crimes Act. If there has been, it should be reported and he should be removed but until such time, Sam's innocent - despite what people might think on Facebook."

Stanley said he had met Uffindell several times and he was a "very, very, very different guy and huge family man" compared to the younger version described in media this week.

"I have the utmost respect for the guy. Has some of that diminished now? Yes. But still, the man deserves a second chance."

Stanley said he was annoyed because he did not feel Uffindell was being treated fairly.

"A uni student got drunk and shouted obscenities. Has anyone been to Otago? This is a place where they burn chairs and sofas in the middle of the street.

"It's really horrible. I feel sorry for the kid."

Te Rangapū Mana Whenua o Tauranga Moana Partnership chairwoman and Nga Potiki representative Matire Duncan declined to comment, except to say Uffindell had been voted in by only a small part of the wider Tauranga Moana community.

Despite Tauranga being the fifth-largest city in New Zealand, its electoral district comprises just 51,706 enrolled voters.

Te Rangapū is an autonomous body made up of 17 representatives from each of the hapū and iwi in the Tauranga City Council area.