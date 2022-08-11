Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Sam Uffindell labelled an 'embarrassment': Tauranga iwi divided over MP's future

4 minutes to read
National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell fronting the media at Parliament, Wellington this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist


Embattled Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell has been labelled an "embarrassment" by some local Māori who have called for his resignation.

But another iwi representative has stood up for the newly-minted MP, saying Uffindell was being

