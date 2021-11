The spill happened near Fergusson Park. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ten days after a wastewater spill, water quality testing has shown it is safe to swim and collect shellfish off Matua again.

Tauranga City Council said in a statement the overflow happened in the Tilby Drive/Fergusson Park area of Matua on November 5.



The overflow was caused by tree roots damaging a sewer line, which has now been repaired.

Warning signs between Kiriwai Place and Kulim Park have been removed.