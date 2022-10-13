Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Russia-Ukraine war: Tauranga locals fear for loved ones after missiles fired on multiple cities

Sandra Conchie
By
4 mins to read
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv on Monday. Photo / AP

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv on Monday. Photo / AP

A heartbroken Ukrainian family living in Pāpāmoa is "grieving for their homeland" and fears for the safety of loved ones back home.

Hundreds of cities and towns across Ukraine lost power after Russia began a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times