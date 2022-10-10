Westpac helicopters on a rescue atop the Kaimais. Photo / Supplied

Over the month of September, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out 67 lifesaving missions in the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel and surrounding areas. Those missions included 35 inter-hospital transfers, eight rural or farm-related incidents, six motor vehicle accidents, and a significant increase in medical events with 18 incidents, which was a 157 per cent increase on the previous month. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was commonly spotted in Whitianga, Matamata, and Taupo. It also completed a high number of missions in the Coromandel region, accounting for 21 per cent of total missions.

The month commenced with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female experiencing serious birthing difficulties. The patient was flown to Starship Hospital for further treatment. That same day, the helicopter was tasked to transport a pre-term baby. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, September 11, the helicopter was dispatched to Taupo for a woman in her 50s who was in serious condition and required a lifesaving procedure. The woman was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, September 13, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Kaimai Ranges–Thompson's Track for a male in his 30s who had been involved in a serious 4WD crash and was suffering from critical spinal injuries. The helicopter crew winched the patient out and airlifted them to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That weekend the helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua for a male in his 50s who had been involved in a serious MVA and had suffered multiple injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday, September 23, the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Kawhia for a man in his 80s who had suffered injuries after falling off a horse. The patient was taken to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. The next day the helicopter was dispatched to Ngaruawahia for a female in her 20s suffering from severe spinal injuries after being in a water-skiing accident. The patient was flown to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to a town near Morrinsville for a man in his 20s suffering from injuries after being involved in a serious MVA. The patient was taken to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.