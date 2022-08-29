Joyous HG Leach Thames Valley after 36-26 win over West Coast.



HG Leach Thames Valley celebrated their 100-year centenary in style with a classic 36-26 win over West Coast at Boyd Park, Te Aroha.

The Swamp Foxes scored six tries while the resolute Coasters dotted down four times.

It was all Valley in the opening 30 minutes as they scored three long range tries for a 19-0 lead. Halfback Nui Muriwai superbly directed the Valley attacks behind the rampaging forwards.

After 23 minutes first five Todd Doolan sent Scott McCahon in for the first try.

"Sweeney only knows one way and that's forward," described the Valley second five-eighth who regularly busted through the Coast backline.

Just before halftime West Coast scored a converted try for the interval score line of 19-7 to the Valley.

The West Coast side, made up of players from South Westland, Grey Valley, Hokitika and Greymouth, inched closer with another converted try in the 48th minute, 24-14.

Swamp foxes head for the try line, Calum Wood with ball in hand.

The tries kept coming with Valley's number four Cam Dromgool extending their lead to 29-14. Yet the doughty Coasters fought back with two tries to trail by only three points 29-26 with 12 minutes of the game remaining.

A converted Valley try in the 82nd minute ensured happy Valley birthday celebrations with a bonus point 36-26 win.

More sports happiness at Boyd Park as the Vixens, Thames Valley's women side, recorded their historic first win - 29-17 - over East Coast.

The Valley under-20 side had a tough game against Waikato Divisional losing 7-63.

A great second-half display saw the Valley Emerging XV fight back from a halftime deficit of 24-5 to finish only one point behind 27-26 to King Country.

At nearby Te Aroha College Thames Valley under-16 thumped Corinthians 76-8 and under 18s were shaded 19-0 by Counties-Manukau.

Another chocker Thames Valley representative rugby weekend is coming up. Saturday, September 3 all at Taumaranui Bunnings Heartland Championship Swamp Foxes v King Country, 2.30 kick off, Vixens v King Country 12.30 kick off, Under-16 boys, 12.30 kick off, Under-18 Boys 12:30 kick off. Then at More FM Park, Gisborne the Valley Emerging fifteen play Poverty Bay. The under-20 side play Marist at Greerton, Tauranga. And under-15 girls play Waikato at St Paul's Collegiate, Hamilton. A true feast of rugby, cheers Thames Valley.